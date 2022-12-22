ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Jaya Fisher

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 26th, 2022: Jaya Fisher. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

CHUM Homeless Community Vigil

CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army

A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Helpful last minute shopping tips for the holiday season

With Christmas will be here in two days, and there are two more nights of Hanukah, there are still people finishing last minute shopping. But if you still haven’t found that last gift don’t worry, because Miller Hill Mall, Fleet Farm, and other stores will be open for last minute shopping needs.
DULUTH, MN

