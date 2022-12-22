ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

John Mayer talks about the girlfriend who inspired ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Omj5_0jqlqpSa00

John Mayer’s “Your Body is a Wonderland” has survived the test of time. After 21 years, people still know every word and imagine the song is about them. There have been theories in the past about who inspired the warm and lyrical bop, but Mayer says it all goes back to his first love.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gieet_0jqlqpSa00 GettyImages

Mayer released the song in 2001 and started dating Jennifer Love Hewitt shortly after, which made people believe the song was about her. But he wrote the song before he ever met any celebrities. He told Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast it was about his first girlfriend.

He wrote the song when he was 21 and used the nostalgic feeling of being a 16-year-old in love as inspiration. “That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic,” he said.

The “Gravity” singer said people formed the idea that it was about one of his celebrity romances. “It gets reinforced over the years,” he said, adding, “I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”


RELATED:

Taylor Swift talks about the public obsession with her love life in NYU commencement speech

Lana Del Rey promotes her new record with 1 billboard - at her ex’s hometown

Is Nicole Scherzinger teasing new music collaborating with Taylor Swift?


His recent interview echoes the sames story he shared on a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers in 2009, but a different age. It “was really about my first girlfriend I had when I was 14 years old,” he said, per Iheartradio.

Since the song’s release, Mayer has had major success and is considered one of the best guitarists of the modern era, per GuitarWorld. His songwriting ability is undeniable, and he has had plenty of inspiration when it comes to relationships. With famous exes like Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift, there’s plenty of content.

However, the singer revealed that he doesn’t write songs “for or about people.” “I might use a relationship that inspires me to write something,” he said. But “even if I was writing a song because of someone … that goes away, and I’m left with the song,” Mayer said.

While Mayer had a decorated list of exes, things have changed. “I look at it like this: Dating is no longer a codified activity for me,” he said. “It’s not patterned anymore.”


Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Elle

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy