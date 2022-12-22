ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Alabama stays in AP Top 10: Auburn still in Top 25

Alabama rebounded from that Gonzaga loss with a double-digit win over Jackson State. That kept the Tide in the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls heading into SEC play. Alabama moves up one spot to 8th in the AP Poll while ranked 9th in the Coaches Poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tide arrives in New Orleans to start preparations for Sugar Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrived in New Orleans Monday morning to start preparations for the final game of the 2022 season. The Tide will play Kansas State New Year's Eve Day at 11:00 am. Tide Coach Nick Saban held a news conference upon arrival. In his comments, he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Where and how to recycle or dispose of Christmas trees in Alabama

Now that the holidays are coming to a close, many people will be looking to recycle or dispose of Christmas trees. According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, Christmas trees are collected from curbside during the first two weeks in January in many urban and suburban areas. Trees can also be recycled. In most...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Some central Alabama residents asked to conserve water following freezing temps

Some central Alabama residents were asked to conserve water following issues associated with recent freezing temperatures. The city of Eutaw reminded residents Monday of the implementation of an emergency water conservation ordinance. "Phase one" of the ordinance was implemented Friday as a voluntary request. In a notice posted Monday on...
MONTEVALLO, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in shooting, two others injured in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in west Birmingham early Monday morning. A woman and a teenager were also injured. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW shortly before 2:00 a.m. on a call reporting someone was shot.
Birmingham, AL

