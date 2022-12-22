ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023

Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location. In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Water tank designation caps off a year of wet work in Minturn

The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday made official the creation of its register of historic places by adding something to it. The silver water tank overlooking the downtown area, which bears the town’s name in bold font, became the first property added to the Town of Minturn Register of Historic Places after an application for designation received council approval on second reading. The first reading was approved Dec. 7.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County to investigate heat pump tech for the county’s administration building

Eagle County’s drive toward environmental sustainability could go underground in the next couple of years. Specifically, county officials are investigating the prospect of using geothermal heat pump technology to warm county buildings. In a recent update to the Eagle County Commissioners, facilities director Jesse Meryhew said the county in 2023 will look for project partners, with work possible in 2024 depending on planning. Grant funding for geothermal projects will also be available in 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority Board: RTA will bring meaningful improvements to county’s mass transit system

Residents recently voted to improve Eagle County’s transportation infrastructure through the formation of a regional transportation authority. We are proud to serve on the newly created board for the RTA, passionately bringing our collective expertise to reimagining public transportation in the valley. While we belong to different jurisdictions, our goal on this board is to make sound decisions regarding regional transportation as one combined team. Our first meeting was on Dec. 16, and we will continue to meet regularly moving forward to deliver the transit improvements our community has asked for.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Police Department congratulates its Citizen’s Academy class of 2022

After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, participants of the Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy graduated in November. Citizen’s academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s Academy)...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle

Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award

Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Pitman: Is early season backcountry travel safe?

The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel

What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
