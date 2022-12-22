Residents recently voted to improve Eagle County’s transportation infrastructure through the formation of a regional transportation authority. We are proud to serve on the newly created board for the RTA, passionately bringing our collective expertise to reimagining public transportation in the valley. While we belong to different jurisdictions, our goal on this board is to make sound decisions regarding regional transportation as one combined team. Our first meeting was on Dec. 16, and we will continue to meet regularly moving forward to deliver the transit improvements our community has asked for.

