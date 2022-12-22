Read full article on original website
Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023
Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location. In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.
Water tank designation caps off a year of wet work in Minturn
The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday made official the creation of its register of historic places by adding something to it. The silver water tank overlooking the downtown area, which bears the town’s name in bold font, became the first property added to the Town of Minturn Register of Historic Places after an application for designation received council approval on second reading. The first reading was approved Dec. 7.
West Middle Creek gains momentum toward future housing development in Vail
The Vail Town Council took its first steps toward bringing housing to a parcel of land in West Middle Creek. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Town Council approved a resolution as well as an ordinance on first reading that will redesignate and rezone the parcel to accommodate future housing and child care developments.
Eagle County to investigate heat pump tech for the county’s administration building
Eagle County’s drive toward environmental sustainability could go underground in the next couple of years. Specifically, county officials are investigating the prospect of using geothermal heat pump technology to warm county buildings. In a recent update to the Eagle County Commissioners, facilities director Jesse Meryhew said the county in 2023 will look for project partners, with work possible in 2024 depending on planning. Grant funding for geothermal projects will also be available in 2024.
Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority Board: RTA will bring meaningful improvements to county’s mass transit system
Residents recently voted to improve Eagle County’s transportation infrastructure through the formation of a regional transportation authority. We are proud to serve on the newly created board for the RTA, passionately bringing our collective expertise to reimagining public transportation in the valley. While we belong to different jurisdictions, our goal on this board is to make sound decisions regarding regional transportation as one combined team. Our first meeting was on Dec. 16, and we will continue to meet regularly moving forward to deliver the transit improvements our community has asked for.
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
‘An extremely rare event:’ Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
Linda Hill, longtime local marketing agency owner, passes the torch
After 25 years of marketing agency ownership and more than 35 years in the industry, Linda Hill, the president of Edwards-based Hill Aevium, has announced her retirement. Hill has sold her firm to Megan Talbott, who will be making a return to Eagle County. Hill is well known for her...
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
Avon Police Department congratulates its Citizen’s Academy class of 2022
After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, participants of the Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy graduated in November. Citizen’s academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s Academy)...
Lukens: Our future, our Colorado — let’s get to work
With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado State Representative of House District 26. During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of...
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health receives $499K from Katz Amsterdam Trust and Foundation
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Eagle County. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate funding of over $13.5M, to help increase overall...
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle
Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
I-70 closures in Eagle County cause commuter backups Wednesday morning
UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): The closure in West Vail has been reduced to a single-lane closure, according to CDOT. The safety closure in Eagle was lifted shortly after 8 a.m., please drive safely. — Overnight snowfall and freezing temperatures are contributing to some backups for Eagle Valley commuters Wednesday morning. In West...
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Pitman: Is early season backcountry travel safe?
The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
