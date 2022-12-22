City of Tallassee Gas & Water is reporting a water shortage in the area in and around the city. Monday afternoon, it said there was a shortage of treated water. In a Facebook post, it said there are no plans to cut off water service to those on Tallassee Water. However, service to wholesale buyers has been temporarily shut off in order to help rebuild the city’s water supply.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO