We have had some pretty rough weather days here in Maine the last week, as Mother Nature threw everything once right before a big holiday. Well, now it's time for a break from any major storm in the upcoming week – a welcome sign for many. Those that are traveling conditions look good into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around the freezing mark, with wind chills closer to 20 degrees.

