Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Cold and breezy with a quiet pattern ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — Cold and breezy conditions across Maine today with a chance of flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, dry and the quiet weather pattern holds as we get into the workweek with mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Temperatures this week will drop into the teens and 20s at night, reaching the lower 30s in the afternoon through Wednesday, then 40s later this week.
WMTW
Lots of sun but much colder today
How’s the weather looking for your Saturday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
The Week Ahead: Mostly quiet finish to the calendar year
We have had some pretty rough weather days here in Maine the last week, as Mother Nature threw everything once right before a big holiday. Well, now it's time for a break from any major storm in the upcoming week – a welcome sign for many. Those that are traveling conditions look good into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around the freezing mark, with wind chills closer to 20 degrees.
WMTW
200,000+ Maine customers waking up without power Saturday morning
Hundreds of thousands of Mainers woke up Saturday morning without power. As of 8:15 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 176,195 customers did not have electricity in the wake of Friday's storm. Versant power reported 57,737 customers without power. Heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding left damage throughout much of the...
Comments / 0