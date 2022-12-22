ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Syracuse.com

$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor

OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Group: One area official is naughty, but another is nice

OSWEGO — Two Oswego County residents made this year’s naughty and nice list compiled by a group that measures how open elected officials are with their constituents. Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, said Thursday that the group gathers information from media sources to determine who will be on their lists.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide

SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

