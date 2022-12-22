It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!

