Aspen, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Cold front unlikely to keep skiers and riders off the mountain

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong cold front is moving through Colorado from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, but it is not expected to affect operations at Aspen’s ski resorts. In Aspen, temperature lows are forecast around 1 degree Farenheit in the evening and a 14...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: Glenwood Springs residents welcome Midland Construction completion with open arms

Infrastructural improvements to Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs was like having an itchy sweater you just couldn’t get rid of. On any given day throughout 2021 and into the spring and summer of 2022, the $13.2 million project that repaved everything between 27th Street and Four Mile teemed with construction crews and backed up traffic.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Merriott column: Critters crossing the highways, oh my!

It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!
ASPEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley

Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CLEER names Morgan Hill as associate director

Carbondale-based CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) has named Morgan Hill as its new associate director, with responsibility for overseeing several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Garfield Clean Energy. Hill joins the CLEER team with a background of 11 years in local government, a Dec. 19 news release...
CARBONDALE, CO

