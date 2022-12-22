Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Cold front unlikely to keep skiers and riders off the mountain
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong cold front is moving through Colorado from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, but it is not expected to affect operations at Aspen’s ski resorts. In Aspen, temperature lows are forecast around 1 degree Farenheit in the evening and a 14...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says chair twisted coming into Breckenridge lift terminal due to wind, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: Hanging Lake reopens to public after 2021 flooding; plans for trail overhaul in the works
Mayhem in Glenwood Canyon caused by the August 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and the ensuing mud and debris flows the following summer kept people away from one of the most popular hiking destinations in Colorado for the better part of two years. After a brief post-fire reopening of the Hanging...
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: Glenwood Springs residents welcome Midland Construction completion with open arms
Infrastructural improvements to Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs was like having an itchy sweater you just couldn’t get rid of. On any given day throughout 2021 and into the spring and summer of 2022, the $13.2 million project that repaved everything between 27th Street and Four Mile teemed with construction crews and backed up traffic.
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Merriott column: Critters crossing the highways, oh my!
It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley
Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: A makeover for the 125th return of Glenwood’s Strawberry Days after 2-year absence
Editor’s note: This week, the Post Independent news team takes a look back at some of the big stories and key issues that shaped 2022 in Glenwood Springs and across Garfield County, and what can be expected as the calendar turns to 2023. Happy New Year!. A tradition almost...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CLEER names Morgan Hill as associate director
Carbondale-based CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) has named Morgan Hill as its new associate director, with responsibility for overseeing several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Garfield Clean Energy. Hill joins the CLEER team with a background of 11 years in local government, a Dec. 19 news release...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Divide comments due soon, ‘Jim Crow,’ climate thoughts, veteran concerns
I attended the public meeting about the proposed Thompson Divide administrative mineral withdrawal at the Carbondale Firehouse (Dec. 14) and wanted to say a sincere thank you to the staff from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for visiting our community and providing us with more information about the process.
