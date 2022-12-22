Read full article on original website
Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online
– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:. – NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever
– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
Wrestling Open Results 12.22.22: Steel Cage Warfare Advantage Match, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, featuring a match for Steel Cage Warfare Advantage and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz defeated Gabriel Skye. * The Miracle Ones defeated TJ Crawford...
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Bobby Fish Thinks “Tag Team Wrestling Is So Overlooked” In AEW
Bobby Fish was interviewed by the Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently and shared his thoughts on the status of tag team booking in AEW and which PPV format he would have liked to see revived by the company (per Wrestling Inc). He stated he believes tag teams are under-utilized by the promotion and named a few duos he thinks could be highlighted for the benefit of both the fans and AEW. You can find a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
UWN Previews Tonight’s Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight Championship Match
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) issued the following preview for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV, featuring Jordan Clearwater defending the UWN Championship against Danny Limelight:. This week’s episode of United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against...
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Stephen A. Smith Is Not in His League, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– Paul Heyman wrote on Twitter earlier, “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief. @WWERomanReigns 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
Ken Shamrock Recalls Training With Bret Hart, How Bret Helped Prepare Him for WWE
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective podcast, former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed training with Bret Hart in Calgary ahead of WrestleMania 13 and his WWE debut. Below are some highlights:. Ken Shamrock on the experience of training with Bret Hart and...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
NWA USA Christmas Special Results: The Fixers In Action and More
The National Wrestling Alliance presented a special Christmas Eve episode of NWA USA on Saturday. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. * Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. * The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def....
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Evil Uno On How He Began Twitch Streaming, Being Able to Engage With Audiences
Evil Uno is a big streamer on Twitch when he’s not in the ring, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his history on the platform. Uno spoke with Fightful about his long history with streaming and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his history with...
Conrad Thompson On Eric Bischoff & Ric Flair’s Issues: ‘It Is What It Is’
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair are at odds currently, and their mutual co-host Conrad Thompson recently weighed in on the matter. Flair has been vocal about his issues with a comment Bischoff made while being interviewed for the Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair documentary for Peacock. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Thompson — whose AdFreeShows banner hosts both Bischoff and Flair’s podcasts — touched on the situation. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Jimmy Jacobs on the Day He Was Fired by WWE, Posting Photo With the Bullet Club
– During a recent edition on The Insiders Podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed getting fired by WWE back in 2017 after posting a photo with the Bullet Club when they “invaded” WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jimmy Jacobs on The Bullet...
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Need to Bury the Hatchet
– During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the ongoing issues between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. Angle suggested that both men need to bury the hatchet. Kurt Angle said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com), “They just...
