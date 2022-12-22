ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online

– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:. – NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever

– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game

Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
Wrestling Open Results 12.22.22: Steel Cage Warfare Advantage Match, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, featuring a match for Steel Cage Warfare Advantage and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz defeated Gabriel Skye. * The Miracle Ones defeated TJ Crawford...
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together

– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Bobby Fish Thinks “Tag Team Wrestling Is So Overlooked” In AEW

Bobby Fish was interviewed by the Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently and shared his thoughts on the status of tag team booking in AEW and which PPV format he would have liked to see revived by the company (per Wrestling Inc). He stated he believes tag teams are under-utilized by the promotion and named a few duos he thinks could be highlighted for the benefit of both the fans and AEW. You can find a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
UWN Previews Tonight’s Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight Championship Match

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) issued the following preview for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV, featuring Jordan Clearwater defending the UWN Championship against Danny Limelight:. This week’s episode of United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against...
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
Ken Shamrock Recalls Training With Bret Hart, How Bret Helped Prepare Him for WWE

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective podcast, former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed training with Bret Hart in Calgary ahead of WrestleMania 13 and his WWE debut. Below are some highlights:. Ken Shamrock on the experience of training with Bret Hart and...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
NWA USA Christmas Special Results: The Fixers In Action and More

The National Wrestling Alliance presented a special Christmas Eve episode of NWA USA on Saturday. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. * Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. * The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def....
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings

– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Conrad Thompson On Eric Bischoff & Ric Flair’s Issues: ‘It Is What It Is’

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair are at odds currently, and their mutual co-host Conrad Thompson recently weighed in on the matter. Flair has been vocal about his issues with a comment Bischoff made while being interviewed for the Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair documentary for Peacock. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Thompson — whose AdFreeShows banner hosts both Bischoff and Flair’s podcasts — touched on the situation. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Jimmy Jacobs on the Day He Was Fired by WWE, Posting Photo With the Bullet Club

– During a recent edition on The Insiders Podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed getting fired by WWE back in 2017 after posting a photo with the Bullet Club when they “invaded” WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jimmy Jacobs on The Bullet...
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Need to Bury the Hatchet

– During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the ongoing issues between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. Angle suggested that both men need to bury the hatchet. Kurt Angle said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com), “They just...

