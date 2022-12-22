Bobby Fish was interviewed by the Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently and shared his thoughts on the status of tag team booking in AEW and which PPV format he would have liked to see revived by the company (per Wrestling Inc). He stated he believes tag teams are under-utilized by the promotion and named a few duos he thinks could be highlighted for the benefit of both the fans and AEW. You can find a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

2 HOURS AGO