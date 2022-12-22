Read full article on original website
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
Travel advisory lifted for Monroe and Ontario County; Steuben County remains in effect: Avoid unnecessary travel as temps drop and winds whip
With a winter storm for our region looming Friday, County Executive Adam Bello and other officials gathered Thursday at the Office of Emergency Management to address contingency plans for what is forecasted to be high winds, freezing cold, and blizzard conditions.
waer.org
14 overdoses in 36 hours alarm Onondaga County officials
In the last day and a half, 14 fentanyl-related overdoses occurred in Onondaga County, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. McMahon said he was concerned more could occur. "The the crap being sold on the streets is loaded with fentanyl," he said at a Thursday afternoon news conference about an...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
Roads Closed: Blizzard warning forces closure of a number of major routes
As the Blizzard Before Christmas embraces Buffalo and Western New York with its wind, cold and blowing snow, there are a number of ‘soft’ road closures as officials are advising no unnecessary travel.
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
wwnytv.com
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
