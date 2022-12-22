ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

waer.org

14 overdoses in 36 hours alarm Onondaga County officials

In the last day and a half, 14 fentanyl-related overdoses occurred in Onondaga County, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. McMahon said he was concerned more could occur. "The the crap being sold on the streets is loaded with fentanyl," he said at a Thursday afternoon news conference about an...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
OSWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY

