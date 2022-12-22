Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
cnycentral.com
37-year-old man killed in shooting on Midland Avenue in Syracuse on Christmas night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Christmas night. Police were called to the scene at an intersection of Midland Avenue near West Pleasant Avenue and W. Caltrop Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. A male victim, 37, was found struck multiple times by...
waynetimes.com
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Police arrest juvenile after bomb threat at Walmart in Oswego
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department has charged a 13-year-old juvenile in connection with the bomb threat Sunday night at the Walmart store in Oswego. Investigators conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested the juvenile who was charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
syracuse.com
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
Cortlandville man charged with stealing purse
According to officers, Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville, stole a victim's purse while the victim was shopping.
Police: Man dies after car plunges into water in Bridgeport
The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
waynetimes.com
Clyde woman arrested for Animal Abuse
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (12/19) at 11:59 a.m. of Michelle A Diaz, age 38, of West Dezeng Street, in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation into a case of animal abuse. Diaz was charged with one count of Animal Abuse; Failure...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen
REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
cortlandvoice.com
City man charged with attempted murder waives hearing
A Cortland man who is being charged with attempted murder waived his right to a preliminary and/or felony hearing at city court on Thursday. Tyshawn Pittman, 37, who shot a woman in the face and neck with a gun last Friday, will now see his case move up to Cortland County Court.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
Bad multiple-car crash shuts down Route 481 in Clay. Update: All lanes reopen
Update 7:25 p.m.: All lanes on state route 481 northbound have been reopened, according to a state alert system. Traffic is still backed up and 911 callers reported that people are doing illegal u-turns on the road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A police officer told dispatchers that...
