Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
kymkemp.com
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 299
Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
kymkemp.com
EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season
December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
kymkemp.com
Man Found Guilty in 2016 Casino Robbery
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Yesterday, a Humboldt County jury found 29-year-old Aubrey Ross guilty of second-degree robbery of Cher-Ae Heights Casino on November 17, 2016. Surveillance video showed a masked, hooded person jumping a counter in the casino while wielding what appeared to be...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Jury Convicts Arcata Man of Assault With a Firearm for Valley West Shooting Incident in June
PREVIOUSLY: Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.
kymkemp.com
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
kymkemp.com
[Video] Driver Reportedly Flees on Foot After Rollover Accident on Highway 101
A single vehicle rollover accident occurred around 9 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of the G Street exit in Arcata. Emergency crews responded to the December 22 accident including Arcata Ambulance, however, the driver of the blue Toyota 4Runner fled down the bike path according to the CHP Traffic Incident page. Arcata Police Department has been requested to search the bike path area for the driver.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspect in 2019 Fatal Old Town Beating Pleads Guilty, Faces 15 to Life
A 25-year-old Tennessee man pleaded guilty this morning to the second-degree murder of a mentally ill man who died 12 days after he was found brutally beaten in an Old Town alley. Connor Oneal Whited, charged with fatally beating 55-year-old Brett Alan Keiling on Sept. 26, 2019, faces 15 years...
krcrtv.com
Large fire consumes home in Rio Dell near elementary school
RIO DELL, Calif. — A large fire scorched a house in Rio Dell on Wednesday just a day after being rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the house on Ireland Street could be seen with smoke billowing out of every opening of the home.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
fishgame.com
Chased By Drug Runners-In The Woods!
It was a perfect setup for the mission. That mission was to try out our new night vision goggles and to record night wildlife sounds in the stunningly beautiful mountains near Willow Creek, Ca. When I tell you this was in the middle of nowhere it might be hard for...
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Gives Helpful Information Following 6.4 Quake
The City of Eureka has established a dedicated line for residents and businesses to report damage to their buildings. Structural damage can be reported to 707-441-4155 and an inspector will respond for a safety assessment. Non-structural damage such as broken windows, cracked plaster and broken masonry can also be reported...
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
lookout.co
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
kiem-tv.com
TWO COUPLES LEFTS HOMELESS DUE TO THE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE
“We came to a house filled with black smoke. We ran to here, we opened the door, our dogs didn’t come out. My heart sank.”. Kalishakti Khondra and Chris Boa were devastated to find their home up in flames last Tuesday. The couple had briefly left to access phone services when, unfortunately for the two, neither were aware that the earthquake had shifted their chimney. Leaving the slightly heated coals unattended long enough to consume the entire building.
kymkemp.com
UPDATE 6:49 p.m.] Woman Injured After Falling on Rocks at Trinidad State Beach
Rescuers are asking if the Coast Guard is available for a possible hoist due to the location, after a woman fell onto rocks at Trinidad Beach about 5:15 p.m. The ambulance responded to the incident Code 3–with lights and siren on. It and other emergency vehicles went to the day use parking area. The 41-year-old female is reportedly located just below there on rocks.
Comments / 0