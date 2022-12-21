Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO