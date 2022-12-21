ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 299

Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season

December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
Man Found Guilty in 2016 Casino Robbery

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Yesterday, a Humboldt County jury found 29-year-old Aubrey Ross guilty of second-degree robbery of Cher-Ae Heights Casino on November 17, 2016. Surveillance video showed a masked, hooded person jumping a counter in the casino while wielding what appeared to be...
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake

We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
[Video] Driver Reportedly Flees on Foot After Rollover Accident on Highway 101

A single vehicle rollover accident occurred around 9 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of the G Street exit in Arcata. Emergency crews responded to the December 22 accident including Arcata Ambulance, however, the driver of the blue Toyota 4Runner fled down the bike path according to the CHP Traffic Incident page. Arcata Police Department has been requested to search the bike path area for the driver.
Suspect in 2019 Fatal Old Town Beating Pleads Guilty, Faces 15 to Life

A 25-year-old Tennessee man pleaded guilty this morning to the second-degree murder of a mentally ill man who died 12 days after he was found brutally beaten in an Old Town alley. Connor Oneal Whited, charged with fatally beating 55-year-old Brett Alan Keiling on Sept. 26, 2019, faces 15 years...
Large fire consumes home in Rio Dell near elementary school

RIO DELL, Calif. — A large fire scorched a house in Rio Dell on Wednesday just a day after being rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the house on Ireland Street could be seen with smoke billowing out of every opening of the home.
Chased By Drug Runners-In The Woods!

It was a perfect setup for the mission. That mission was to try out our new night vision goggles and to record night wildlife sounds in the stunningly beautiful mountains near Willow Creek, Ca. When I tell you this was in the middle of nowhere it might be hard for...
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs

The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
City of Eureka Gives Helpful Information Following 6.4 Quake

The City of Eureka has established a dedicated line for residents and businesses to report damage to their buildings. Structural damage can be reported to 707-441-4155 and an inspector will respond for a safety assessment. Non-structural damage such as broken windows, cracked plaster and broken masonry can also be reported...
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
TWO COUPLES LEFTS HOMELESS DUE TO THE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE

“We came to a house filled with black smoke. We ran to here, we opened the door, our dogs didn’t come out. My heart sank.”. Kalishakti Khondra and Chris Boa were devastated to find their home up in flames last Tuesday. The couple had briefly left to access phone services when, unfortunately for the two, neither were aware that the earthquake had shifted their chimney. Leaving the slightly heated coals unattended long enough to consume the entire building.
UPDATE 6:49 p.m.] Woman Injured After Falling on Rocks at Trinidad State Beach

Rescuers are asking if the Coast Guard is available for a possible hoist due to the location, after a woman fell onto rocks at Trinidad Beach about 5:15 p.m. The ambulance responded to the incident Code 3–with lights and siren on. It and other emergency vehicles went to the day use parking area. The 41-year-old female is reportedly located just below there on rocks.
