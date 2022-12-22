Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Biggest Tech Failures That No One Talks About
Elon Musk, at times the world's richest man, is certainly one of its most discussed. After making a name for himself at PayPal, he would go on to buy his way into the already-established Tesla Motors company, becoming an industry leader in electric vehicles. Unable to be constrained by Earth or its gravity, his next venture was SpaceX, and Musk became a leader in private space exploration.
Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads
Twitter rolled out two new features for the eight-dollar Twitter Blue tier including promoted replies and longer videos. We have all the details.
How Much Range A Tesla Semi Really Has
Tesla finally delivered its first two truck cabs to PepsiCo on Dec. 1. It has since added another 36 to its fleet, with 15 running routes in Modesto, California, and another 21 in the Sacramento area (via CNN). PepsiCo bought those trucks "outright," along with an additional 100 ordered and expected to hit the streets in early 2023.
Elon Musk Says You Will Soon Be Able To Turn Off The Tweet View Counter
Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk introduced a controversial change to Twitter — one that adds a visibility metric to each post on the platform. Currently being rolled out in a phased manner, Twitter users can now see the view count of each tweet. The figure appears to the left of the like and retweet buttons. The change, however, didn't sit well with everyone, despite Musk's claim that Twitter now feels more active with the view counter.
How Long Does It Take To Charge A Tesla Model X?
Tesla's Model X is the electric car company's take on the SUV, offering more space for storage and passengers than the Model Y or Model S while still retaining many of the perks you'd expect from a Tesla. It offers fans of mid-sized vehicles a chance to consider going full electric. However, electric cars have their downsides. When a conventional vehicle is out of fuel, you can go to a gas station and refill the tank in less than five minutes. With electric vehicles (EVs) it's a different story.
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Pear: Who Will Own The Electric SUV Market?
New automaker Fisker has a new SUV crossover on the horizon called the PEAR that could be stiff competition for the Tesla Model Y. We have all the details.
Apple's Plans For The 2024 iPhone SE 4 May Have Changed Dramatically
Apple is currently on a two-year cycle for releasing its midrange iPhone option, the iPhone SE, but recent analysis indicates that might be about to change.
Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
Tesla Offers Unexpected $7,500 Discount And Free Supercharging On Two Popular Models
An unfortunate reality of today's automotive landscape is that EVs are more often subject to price increases than decreases. The Ford F-150 Lightning, the venerable EV truck, has undergone numerous price hikes since it first launched. It started at $39,974 for the base trim and has since risen to $55,974. While that has done exactly nothing to stymie demand for the Ford, it's not a great feeling when automakers hike prices by a considerable margin.
How To Change Your Signature In Outlook, And Why You Should
Your email signature is your chance to leave a lasting impression at the end of an email you send. We'll show you how to let Outlook do the hard work for you.
Former Alameda Exec Says FTX Team Got Billions In 'Secret Loans'
Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried is already facing a ton of serious charges from regulatory agencies and lawmakers, but now, his closest confidantes have flipped on him. Executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang recently pleaded guilty of fraud in a court, and in doing so, they also implicated Bankman-Fried for taking billions of dollars in secret loans from sister company Alameda Research.
