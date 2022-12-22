Read full article on original website
FCS Transfer Wide Receiver Includes Mississippi State in Final Four
Missisisppi State could snag a wideout from the FCS ranks in the near future.
Starkville Daily News
SDN reveals All-Area Team, Coach, Players of the Year
The Starkville Daily News has announced its 2022 All-Area High School Football Team with Coach of the Year and Players of the Year. Starkville High School's Chris Jones was selected Coach of the Year, while SHS quarterback Trey Petty and Eupora signal caller Ty Murphy were chosen Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and Ny'Jadus Roberts-Holloway was picked Defensive Player of the Year.
5 On Your Side
16-year-old Mississippi powerlifter gets help from opponents during championship
BRUCE, Mississippi — In Bruce, Mississippi, kindness is a source of strength. Diamond Campbell, 16, may very well be one of the strongest people in Bruce. She's been powerlifting since the sixth grade. "I had older friends who did power lifting,” Diamond said. “They were like, ‘It's really cool...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
wtva.com
One dead, four wounded in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Tire Review
Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires
Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L in the same size were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total of 68 TY517 MC² and three BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, 6,125 tires are being recalled, Yokohama said.
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba
FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of...
wcbi.com
Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
