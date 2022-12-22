Read full article on original website
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, UKRAINE — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released...
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near air base
KYIV, UKRAINE — The Russian military reported Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month — again revealing weaknesses in Russia's air defenses. Russia's Defense Ministry said debris killed three servicemen...
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral Count...
Tunisia's political experiment threatens economic collapse
NICE, FRANCE — Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian president appears determined to upend the country’s political system. The strategy is not only threatening a democracy once seen as a model for the Arab world, experts say it is also sending the economy toward a tailspin. The International Monetary Fund...
GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes
EAGAN, MINN. — As Republican Tyler Kistner's closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white images of President...
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 22
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted last week. PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
