Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 26 Is Death Stranding; Directors Cut Accidentally Given for a Short Time
For those living under a rock, Epic Games Store is offering 15 free titles, one every day till December 30. Gamers have received several games already to expand their collection of titles, such as Bloons TD 6, Sable, Horizon Chase Turbo and more. The free game for December 26 has been announced and it is none other than Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
IGN
Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind
In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
IGN
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Walkthrough
Matt Casamassina and Craig Harris, CEO and Sr. Design Manager of Rogue Games as they share a never-before-seen game walkthrough of Dust & Neon, a top-down, rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic Wild West. Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
Looking Back: 3 Biggest News Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, we take a look back at the three biggest news stories that made waves with our viewers. It's been a year filled with new game announcements, headlines about mega corporations buying other mega corporations, and unfortunate delays. But the Daily Fix audience is a discerning one. Here are the three that really struck a chord with you, our viewers.
IGN
Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 1
Watch a weapon expert react to Elden Ring, and its many weapons! We got Matt Easton, an all-around weapon, HEMA and battle expert, to look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring and it's iconic weaponry. From the Bloodhound Fang, to the Twinned Knight Swords and the...
IGN
After Blizzard: The Big New AAA-to-Indie Exodus Is in Full Swing
At this year’s Summer Game Fest a new indie developer called Frost Giant Studios revealed its debut game, Stormgate, to the world. If you saw the cinematic trailer and thought, ‘Hey, that looks a bit like StarCraft’, then it will come as no surprise that Frost Giant is a studio largely made up of ex-Blizzard developers; a collection of people who stepped away from one of the most prolific studios in history to forge their own path.
IGN
Looking Forward: 3 TV Shows We Are Excited for in 2023 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
In today’s fix of entertainment news: we break down the 3 TV shows we’re most excited for in 2023. These are all new to streaming, so don’t expect to see returning seasons of some of your favorites. Presented by Star Trek: Fleet Command.
IGN
Esports Awards 2022: MortaL Wins 2nd Spot for Esports Personality Award, Free Fire Wins 3rd Spot for Mobile and Esports Game
Esports Awards are easily the most prestigious awards in the esports industry. Any players, team or content creator across the globe dreams to take this award home. The official winners for the Esports Awards 2022 have been announced, and the results are now on Twitter. Amongst the winners, MortaL, S8UL Esports and Free Fire have been found as the victors from India.
IGN
What to Expect From Star Wars in 2023
I’ve got a good feeling about this! Star Wars is blasting straight ahead in the new year with a heavily-modified YT-1300 freighter full of new content planned for 2023, including the return of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a major video game release in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the live action return of Ahsoka and a good chunk of the Ghost crew from Star Wars: Rebels. Here’s your master list of everything to expect from Star Wars in 2023, as well as a peek at the future.
IGN
Stranger Things Will Reportedly Get a Spinoff Anime Series
Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show’s hasn’t finished yet, and fans are anticipating the final season that will finally reveal the conclusion of the story. Now, it seems like Stranger Things will get a spinoff anime series. According to a report...
IGN
Esports in India: Sid and Thug Talk About the Expansion Plans for S8UL in 2023 and Beyond
S8UL Esports members have recently revealed what plans the organisation has for 2023. On separate livestreams, S8UL Esports manager Sid and co-owner Thug talked about their big plans for the future. Sid was in a livestream with caster Insane Arena who asked him questions about S8UL Esport’s future (via AFKGaming)....
IGN
Fate Breaker Set
"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
IGN
Skyesports Championship 4.0 for CS:GO, Dota 2 and Pokemon UNITE Concluded; More Than 5000 Esports Fans in Attendance
Skyesports Championship 4.0 that took place at the Bombay Exhibition Center has now concluded. It was a one-day gaming and Esports event, but what's more exciting is that it was held on-ground. Skyesports has reported that over 5,000 attendees were present at the event that featured meet-and-greets with top creators and personalities in gaming, along with Esports events and music shows.
IGN
Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
IGN
Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Event
Ring in the brand new year in Pokemon Go! Join in on the New Year's celebration event and kick off your 2023 in Pokemon style. With two new costumed Pokemon debuts, including Pickachu wearing a party top hat, plus New Year's costumed Pokemon appearing in the wild and in Raids, you won't want to miss out.
IGN
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
Comments / 0