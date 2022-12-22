See photos from funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty

Hundreds of people — both law enforcement and members of the Mississippi Coast community — paid their final respects to fallen Bay St. Louis officers Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at a memorial service on Wednesday .

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and State Rep. Brent Anderson delivered eulogies for the officers who were killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a welfare check at Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

The shooter, Coast veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson, was shot and killed by Estorffe as the 23-year-old fell to the ground after being shot by Anderson.

Families of both police officers attended the memorial at Bay St. Louis Community Hall and said their final goodbyes at Gardens of Memory cemetery.

Both caskets were wrapped by Casey Lawhon and dozens of blue and black floral arrangements adorned the memorial space.

Honor guard officers carry the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz presents a folded flag to Branden Estorffe’s dad Ian, a fellow police officer, during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Lily Estorffe reacts after saying her final goodbye to her brother before the casket is closed during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

State Rep. Brent Anderson delivers a eulogy for Branden Estorffe during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Anderson was a police officer with Branden Estorffe’s father, Ian. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Mourners react as Bay St. Louis Capt. Rachel Jewell calls in the last radio call at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Steven Robin’s wife Amy reacts during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Branden Estorffe’s girlfriend Madison Bartlett reacts after saying her final goodbye before the casket is closed during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz presents a folded flag to Steven Robin’s wife Amy Robin during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Bay St. Louis police officers react as Capt. Rachel Jewell calls in the last radio call at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

