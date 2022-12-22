ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

See photos from funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty

By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people — both law enforcement and members of the Mississippi Coast community — paid their final respects to fallen Bay St. Louis officers Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at a memorial service on Wednesday .

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and State Rep. Brent Anderson delivered eulogies for the officers who were killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a welfare check at Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

The shooter, Coast veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson, was shot and killed by Estorffe as the 23-year-old fell to the ground after being shot by Anderson.

Families of both police officers attended the memorial at Bay St. Louis Community Hall and said their final goodbyes at Gardens of Memory cemetery.

Both caskets were wrapped by Casey Lawhon and dozens of blue and black floral arrangements adorned the memorial space.

Honor guard officers carry the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of Steven Robin say their goodbyes to him during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Waveland Assistant Police Chief Philip Pavolini wears a bland band over his badge during the funeral for Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Law enforcement officers carry the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe out to hearses following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Members of law enforcement watch the funeral for Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz presents a folded flag to Branden Estorffe’s dad Ian, a fellow police officer, during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Steven Robin’s portrait looks out on the crowd during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Lily Estorffe reacts after saying her final goodbye to her brother before the casket is closed during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Law enforcement officers salute during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Steven Robin’s family members react during the ceremonies at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Mississippi Highway Patrol officers prepare to fire ceremonial blanks during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Ian Estorffe looks into the casket of his son Branden Estorffe during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
State Rep. Brent Anderson delivers a eulogy for Branden Estorffe during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Anderson was a police officer with Branden Estorffe’s father, Ian. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gov. Tate Reeves presents a folded Mississippi state flag to the family of fallen officer Steven Estorffe during the funeral for Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis law enforcement officers bow their heads over the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe during their gravesite ceremonies at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Mourners lay white flowers on the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Mourners react as Bay St. Louis Capt. Rachel Jewell calls in the last radio call at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Picayune Police Officer Saltarelli prays as the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe are placed in hearses following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Steven Robin’s wife Amy reacts during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of Branden Estorffe follow the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe to their gravesite at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Branden Estorffe’s girlfriend Madison Bartlett reacts after saying her final goodbye before the casket is closed during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz presents a folded flag to Steven Robin’s wife Amy Robin during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Honor guard officers prepare to fold the American flags laying over the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe during their gravesite ceremonies at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gov. Tate Reeves presents a folded Mississippi state flag to the family of fallen officer Branden Estorffe during the funeral for Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of Steven Robin greet mourners during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Law enforcement officers prepare to carry the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis police officers react as Capt. Rachel Jewell calls in the last radio call at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
The casket of Steven Robin during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Law enforcement officers carry the caskets of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe following their funeral at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Lily Estorffe reacts during the visitation for her brother Branden Estorffe during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Branden Estorffe’s portrait looks out on the crowd during the funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at the Bay St. Louis Community Center in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis police officers react as Capt. Rachel Jewell calls in the last radio call at the gravesite of Bay St. Louis police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at Gardens of Memory cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed responding to a call at a Motel 6 on Dec. 14. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Biloxi Sun Herald

