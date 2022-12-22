See photos from funeral of Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty
By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
4 days ago
Hundreds of people — both law enforcement and members of the Mississippi Coast community — paid their final respects to fallen Bay St. Louis officers Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe at a memorial service on Wednesday .
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and State Rep. Brent Anderson delivered eulogies for the officers who were killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a welfare check at Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral service at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, with hundreds of mourners gathered from all across the region and law enforcement agencies from multiple states paying their respects. Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas, and what better way to celebrate than making sure less fortunate people have a warm plate of food?. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department handed out 1,260 meals to families in need as part of the Feed the Needy program that’s been around for more than a decade.
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Last minute Christmas...
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two. “Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian...
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WLBT has uncovered more details surrounding the events that led to the death of two Bay St. Louis police officers and their shooter, Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. From what the FOIA request uncovered, a timeline of events was established. Dec. 13,...
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday. For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.
Comments / 6