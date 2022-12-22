ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yankees DFA Lucas Luetge to Make Room for Tommy Kahnle

By Gary Phillips
 4 days ago

Luetge had a 2.71 ERA over his two seasons in the Yankees' bullpen

Tommy Kahnle’s third stint with the Yankees has led to bad news for a fellow reliever.

New York officially announced Kahnle’s return on Wednesday night after the right-hander agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal earlier this offseason. To clear space for Kahnle, the Yankees designated Lucas Luetge for assignment.

Luetge, who did not log a single big league inning from 2016-2020, became an outstanding out-of-nowhere story with the Yankees last year. Signed off the scrap heap after failing to crack several MLB teams, the non-roster invitee thrived in spring training and made the Yankees’ Opening Day squad in 2021. Since then, the left-handed Luetge owns a 2.71 ERA with 9.6 K/9 over 107 games and 129.2 innings for New York.

"My goal is to come in and pitch a lot and to be at 100, it's pretty cool, especially with the Yankees," Luetge said after making his 100 th appearance with the team this past season. "I try to be as consistent as I can and let the coaches know what they're gonna get every time. To do that 100 times is great."

While Luetge posted impressive numbers in pinstripes, the Yankees were often hesitant to use him in high-leverage situations. That reluctance was warranted, as opponents slashed .315/.377/.463 against him in such scenarios in 2021 before improving to .456/.478/.744 in 2022.

Still, Luetge’s days of struggling to make a major league roster should be behind him. Now 35, he picked up four years of experience with the Mariners from 2012-2015 before his lengthy MLB hiatus.

With Luetge designated for assignment, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, Wandy Peralta and Matt Krook are the only remaining lefties on New York’s 40-man roster. Kahnle, however, has enjoyed success against left-handed hitters throughout his career.

