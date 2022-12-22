ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joggers report being groped by man in Washington, cops say. Now search is on for him

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Multiple women said they were jogging when groped by a man in Washington, police said.

Now authorities are looking for him , the Seattle Police Department said in a Wednesday, Dec. 20, news release

The first woman reported being approached by a man on April 6 in the 900 block of 17th Avenue, police said. He grabbed her and left in a white Lexus, police said.

Another woman made a similar report on Nov. 7 when she was running in 300 block of Lake Washington Boulevard, police said.

Police said a third woman made a report on Dec. 17 after she was groped at Lakeside Avenue South and Lake Washington Boulevard.

All three of these incidents happened between noon and 3 p.m., police said.

“The women all described the suspect as an Asian male, in his twenties to forties, driving a white Lexus,” police said.

Anyone with information about similar incidents or about the case can contact the police department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom .

Man groped flight attendant and punched passenger, feds say. He’s prison-bound

District attorney sues judge she says invited her to sleep with him at hotel, suit says

Treatment center employee sexually abused teen girls in bathroom, Utah officials say

