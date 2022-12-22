ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis takes the good fight to woke educrats yet again with proposed dues law

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epaV0_0jqloUKp00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proved yet again he’s a warrior for educational excellence.

After enacting this spring his common-sense law on gender ideology in the classroom (despite a virulent left-wing misinformation campaign), he has now unveiled a powerful weapon in the fight to educate our children: plans for a law aimed at breaking the stranglehold excellence-hating teachers unions have over public schools by making it easier for teachers to opt out of union membership in already right-to-work Florida.

That’s great news for parents and kids.

The law, if it passes, would hike teacher salaries and stop automatically deducting union dues from the paychecks of public-school teachers — meaning members would have to opt affirmatively on their own to pay.

Many likely will not: Wisconsin adopted similar reforms in 2011 and saw a massive drop in teacher-union membership. And its schools then excelled, with graduation rates among the nation’s highest and top-notch college-entry-exam scores.

If enough teachers in a given district opt out under the proposed Florida law, the union local could face decertification.

Cutting these unions’ financial lifeline is a huge step toward better schools. Teachers unions use their the huge kitties to boost members’ pay and perks at kids’ expense; they ruthlessly oppose sensible things like merit pay, alternative certification and higher salaries for hard-to-find science and math teachers. They fight to save the jobs of incompetent and even perverted “educators.”

Not to mention the lockdown debacle, where schools in areas with the strongest teacher unions stayed closed the longest. The record test-score drops in this year’s National Assessment for Education Progress results exposed the high price that students paid for it: decades of advances in reading and math erased with (no shock; lefty policies somehow always end up having this effect) the damage concentrated among less-affluent black and Hispanic students.

DeSantis was dead right when he accused unions during his announcement of the planned legislation of putting “political, partisan and financial interests” ahead of kids.

Teacher unions put children last . In taking them on, DeSantis is doing right by Florida families.

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings

Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida

After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Twitter asks federal court to throw out lawsuit over employee layoffs

Twitter urged a California federal court to throw out a lawsuit filed by more than 100 former employees over the “mass layoffs” Elon Musk implemented after he took over the social media giant. Twitter’s attorneys argued that the employees bringing the potential class-action suit don’t have enough in common for the case to be classified as a class action. The attorneys also argued in the Dec. 23 court filing that the complaints made are “vague, imprecise” allegations. “Plaintiffs do not even attempt to define a class, making only passing reference to ‘thousands of other Twitter employees,’ or ‘other similarly situated Twitter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York pols gift themselves epic pay raise — but shrug off crime and migrants

Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to give themselves a record raise and hike their taxpayer-funded pay to $142,000 a year. The early Christmas gift … to themselves, makes Albany the highest-paid state legislature in the nation — despite ongoing inaction on critical issues including New York’s controversial bail reform law and the Big Apple’s migrant crisis. The 29% boost to their current $110,000 pay will also result in wages more than three times higher than the median $43,208 earned by average New Yorkers. Lawmakers will also be allowed to continue raking in unlimited outside income until 2025, when it...
ALBANY, NY
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy