Wichita Falls, TX

Another Cold Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s going to be another very cold night with temperatures by Saturday morning running in the single digits and lower teens once again. The wind will not be a factor and that will help out a ton! Temperatures should finally rise above freezing around 1 or 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 30s and most spots. We’ll be even warmer than that on Christmas Day with highs back in the 40s. The real warm up gets underway next week with 70s possible by next Wednesday.
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After all the gifts have been opened for Christmas, what do you do with your natural Christmas tree?. Angel Lopez Portillo, Spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service, said the best way to dispose of a natural tree is to recycle it. “There are different ways...
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home

This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
Red Cross called to assist family after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night. The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.
Two ejected in early morning accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022

The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
