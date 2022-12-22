ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly elected GOP pol Lester Chang grilled by Democrats over residency: ‘I’m a Brooklynite’

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 4 days ago

Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang repeatedly declared, “I’m a Brooklynite!” during a heated legislative hearing Wednesday where Albany Democrats tried to prove he did not meet residency requirements in a bid to stop him from taking office.

Chang defeated 36-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate in the 49th Assembly District covering Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights.

But Democrats did not challenge Chang’s residency before the election.

Instead, the Brooklyn Democratic Party urged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to investigate Chang’s residency — after Abbate’s embarrassing loss. And Heastie ordered the Assembly Judiciary Committee to undertake the extraordinary inquiry that could potentially block him from serving.

The hearing Wednesday took on an especially partisan tone, with Stanley Schlein, an election lawyer with deep ties to Heastie and the Bronx Democratic Party, serving as the judiciary committee’s special counsel and inquisitor of Chang. A Village Voice story in 2008 revealed that Schlein helped engineer Heastie’s takeover of the Bronx Democratic Party.

Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang repeatedly declared, "I'm a Brooklynite!" during a heated legislative hearing Wednesday.
Chang’s residency case is also being closely watched by New York’s Asian-American community, whose voters in southern Brooklyn helped propel him to office.

And if Democrats block Chang from being seated over such a legal technicality, they run the risk of enraging Asian-American voters who have been increasingly voting Republican in recent elections over disgust with the Democrats’ handling of crime and education.

“I’m a Brooklynite! I’m a Brooklynite!” Chang repeated during his emotional testimony.

While defending his residency, he discussed his career as a retired Navy reservist and getting mental health treatment for PTSD, the death of his wife from cancer in 2019 and aiding his 95-year-old mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He also talked about his parents moving to the US from China to provide a better life for him and his two siblings and noted he attended elementary and middle schools in Brooklyn and graduated from Midwood High School.

Chang said he’s been residing at his childhood home on East 29th Street in Midwood for over a year.

“I meet the electoral residency requirement,” Chang insisted. “I made history on Nov. 8 as the first Asian-American elected in Brooklyn to represent the growing Asian American community.”

Chang's lawyers will be allowed to submit a counter-report to be submitted to the Assembly, said Assemblyman Charles Lavine.
But during the hearing, Schlein argued that all of Chang’s residential paperwork indicates that the Republican failed to show he resided in Brooklyn for the year, as required during a redistricting year.

Chang put in a for a change of address from an apartment in Manhattan’s Chinatown to the Midwood home in February of this year. Schlein said he had to have changed his legal residence by Nov. 7, 2021 to have met the residency requirement.

He also said Chang’s other records with the city Board of Elections — where Chang served as a poll worker — and from the Navy as well as his drivers’ license and car registration and insurance all list the Manhattan address.

Chang also voted early in Manhattan on Oct. 23, 2021 and donated to Lee Zeldin’s campaign for governor on Nov. 29, from the Cleveland Place address in lower Manhattan. He said he changed his license and car registration records last month.

Schlein and Democratic lawmakers also found it troubling that Chang maintained the rent-stabilized Chinatown apartment as a stabilized apartment is supposed to be the tenant’s primary residence.

Chang said the apartment is now vacant.

“I was registered to vote in Manhattan. …But my physical intent was in Brooklyn,” Chang responded during cross-examination.

He said the failure to immediately file a change of address was “just a matter of convenience. It’s as simple as that.”

The Brooklyn Democratic Party urged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to investigate Chang's residency.
Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, a Brooklyn Democrat, asked Chang a series of apparent gotcha questions, which the Republican was able to handle easily.

“Where do you go to the supermarket?” she asked.

“In Brooklyn, it’s Key Food. In Manhattan, it’s iFresh,” Chang answered.

“Is there a subway line or bus stop you frequent?,” she followed. Chang responded, “Flatbush Avenue, last stop or Avenue N or Avenue J [in Brooklyn].”

He also said he takes the “Spring Street No. 6 or the Canal Street station from Manhattan.”’

She then asked if he uses a hospital emergency room, to which Chang said, “I use the VA hospital.”

One of Chang’s lawyers, John Ciampoli, said a voter can have one residence for “electoral purposes” and another for a mailing address. New York’s residency law is typically liberally construed by the courts and a connection to a family home could be considered ample evidence, political sources said.

Chang also submitted affidavits from his sister, Brooklyn Republican Party chairman Ted Ghorra and others, claiming that he was living with his mother in Midwood over the past year.

He also submitted joint bank accounts with his mother from the Midwood address.

Hugh Mo, one of the Chang’s lawyers, said the investigation smacked of a partisan witch hunt, saying Schlein was playing an “adversarial” or anti-Chang roll.

“Are we going to allow the  public to be damned,” he asked, noting that Chang’s election had been certified by the city and state boards of elections.

Democrats deciding not to seat Change “is going to send a chilling message not only in New York but across America,” Mo said.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee will submit a report to the full, newly elected, 150-member Assembly next month to advise on whether to seat Chang.

Schlein will prepare the report and Chang’s lawyers will be allowed to submit a counter-report to be submitted to the Assembly, said the panel’s chairman, Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Nassau).

New York Post

