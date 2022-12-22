ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bostwick, GA

Dad dies after saving his 12-year-old son from burning house in Georgia. ‘My hero’

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A father died when he rushed into a burning home to rescue his 12-year-old son, a family in Georgia said.

Thomas Hawk, 39, dashed inside the home in Bostwick to save his son Eric, Hawk’s wife Amanda said on Facebook.

The fire happened on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16 and Hawk’s 12-year-old son was stuck in his bedroom, which had a window that was blocked by an air conditioner, Morgan County Citizen reported.

Hawk pulled the AC unit out and rescued his son, but he was overcome by the flames and smoke and was pronounced dead at the scene, Morgan County Fire told Morgan County Citizen.

Eric was transported a local hospital and put into a induced coma while in ICU, but has since been discharged and is on the road to recovery, Amanda said on Facebook.

“Thomas Hawk will forever be my best friend, but now I call him my hero because he was trying to get to Eric,” Amanda Slaton Hawk wrote on Facebook. “I am at a loss for words... I don’t even know where to begin. I need to wake up from this horrible nightmare. My Husband left this world a hero.”

Hawk was an archery coach for children in his community and was always “living another day in paradise,” his family and friends said on his GoFundMe.

“While he was a ‘family man,’ Thomas also was a best friend to everyone. He always offered to help any one and everyone. Thomas will be missed by all that knew him,” the GoFundMe says. It added that the family home had been completely destroyed in the fire.

Friends and community members, including Hawk’s archery club, payed tribute to him online.

Bostwick is about 60 miles east of Atlanta.

The Telegraph

