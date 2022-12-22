Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range

Well, last night was one for the books with freezing rain impacting all of the Pacific Northwest. The icy conditions severely impacted travel throughout the area from yesterday evening thru early this morning. This morning the temperatures along the north coast warmed to above freezing around sunrise and slowly continued to climb into the upper 40s around Tillamook, a little lower to the north. This obviously improved travel in the county.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO