Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Flood Watch until 06:00AM Wednesday

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. Current forecasts show river flooding is possible on the Wilson River near Tillamook and Nehalem River near Foss Tuesday afternoon and night.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Coastal FLood Watch, High Surf Warning from 8:00PM this evening, December 26th until 12:00AM Tuesday, December 27th

* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers around 20 ft expected today into this evening, but 25 to 35 feet expected for later tonight through Tuesday night. Highest will be during the day on Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible later tonight through early Tuesday evening.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00PM

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. Most of the coastline has warmed up above freezing as of 830 AM Friday. However, below freezing temperatures along the Columbia River will result in freezing rain continuing through midday for places like Astoria, Warrenton and Hammond.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Christmas King Tides – Tillamook Bay Jetty Puts on Show – Video By Don Backman; Beach Safety Warnings from Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue Chief Todd Hesse

The Christmas holiday brought some wild weather to the region – with many areas just thawing from the icey grip of a a pre-Christmas ice coating from freezing rain. The holiday also brings astronomical high tides with a new moon. Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman visited the Barview Jetty Park and took these dramatic images of the Tillamook Bay Jetty and bar on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday

Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/23/22 – Thawing, Rains Coming Next Week …

Well, last night was one for the books with freezing rain impacting all of the Pacific Northwest. The icy conditions severely impacted travel throughout the area from yesterday evening thru early this morning. This morning the temperatures along the north coast warmed to above freezing around sunrise and slowly continued to climb into the upper 40s around Tillamook, a little lower to the north. This obviously improved travel in the county.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Icy weather impacts Clark County and region

Clark County got its first hit of winter weather as icy conditions snarled traffic on interstates and roadways on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region on Thursday, which extended through the late hours of Friday. Freezing rain began Thursday evening and led to a number of crashes that were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation beginning at 3:30 p.m., with one south of the Yale bridge on state Route 503.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

