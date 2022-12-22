Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range

Read full article on original website
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: High Wind Warning from 10:00PM Monday, December 26 until 07:00PM Tuesday, December 27
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds will likely blow down some trees...
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Flood Watch until 06:00AM Wednesday
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. Current forecasts show river flooding is possible on the Wilson River near Tillamook and Nehalem River near Foss Tuesday afternoon and night.
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Coastal FLood Watch, High Surf Warning from 8:00PM this evening, December 26th until 12:00AM Tuesday, December 27th
* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers around 20 ft expected today into this evening, but 25 to 35 feet expected for later tonight through Tuesday night. Highest will be during the day on Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible later tonight through early Tuesday evening.
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory from 11:00AM today until 03:00PM Dec. 24th
* WHAT…Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying...
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00PM
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. Most of the coastline has warmed up above freezing as of 830 AM Friday. However, below freezing temperatures along the Columbia River will result in freezing rain continuing through midday for places like Astoria, Warrenton and Hammond.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
Christmas King Tides – Tillamook Bay Jetty Puts on Show – Video By Don Backman; Beach Safety Warnings from Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue Chief Todd Hesse
The Christmas holiday brought some wild weather to the region – with many areas just thawing from the icey grip of a a pre-Christmas ice coating from freezing rain. The holiday also brings astronomical high tides with a new moon. Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman visited the Barview Jetty Park and took these dramatic images of the Tillamook Bay Jetty and bar on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022.
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday
Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/23/22 – Thawing, Rains Coming Next Week …
Well, last night was one for the books with freezing rain impacting all of the Pacific Northwest. The icy conditions severely impacted travel throughout the area from yesterday evening thru early this morning. This morning the temperatures along the north coast warmed to above freezing around sunrise and slowly continued to climb into the upper 40s around Tillamook, a little lower to the north. This obviously improved travel in the county.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Icy weather impacts Clark County and region
Clark County got its first hit of winter weather as icy conditions snarled traffic on interstates and roadways on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region on Thursday, which extended through the late hours of Friday. Freezing rain began Thursday evening and led to a number of crashes that were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation beginning at 3:30 p.m., with one south of the Yale bridge on state Route 503.
