cityofeaglepoint.org
Notice of Public Hearing: Coco's Tacos PA# 22-13:SPR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Eagle Point Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 17 South Buchanan Avenue to consider an application to convert the temporary status of a mobile food vendor to permanent status.
KTVL
Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/22 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Foster Kids Toy Drive, Greystone Court Holiday Food Drive for ACCESS Continues Through Christmas Eve
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Foster Kids Toy Drive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) helped deliver nearly 300 Christmas gifts today to the...
hereisoregon.com
This elaborate front yard railroad in Southern Oregon is Santa’s favorite train stop
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a stone’s throw from the nearby rail line, along Highway 99 at the end of Beall Lane, an unlikely train stop sits nestled inside a front yard on the southerly end of Brandon Street. Just beyond a railroad marker, flanked by Santa and...
KDRV
Police departments join forces for safety patrols incoming Christmas weekend
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Oregon State Police, and Medford Police had a joint safety saturation patrol. Officers patrolled near Crater Lake highway in White City, Big X area in Medford, and the expressway. The patrol took place from 12 pm until 4 pm. The sergeant with...
KDRV
Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity builds new 4 bedroom home for Almeda survivors
MEDFORD & PHOENIX Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity has built a new home for a family of seven that survived the devastation left by the Almeda fire. The fire destroyed about 2,428 acres and took three people's lives on September 8, 2020. The home is built between...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
mybasin.com
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN CENTRAL POINT
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night around 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point. There is no one in custody at this time but all parties are cooperating with the investigation. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is recovering. JCSO CID detectives’ investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. There is no further information available at this time.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
KVAL
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
kqennewsradio.com
OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL
With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
KDRV
Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG CHIPOTLE TO OPEN DECEMBER 30TH
Chipotle Roseburg is planning to open on Friday December 30th. Chipotle External Communications staff person Sally Evans told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the first five guests on that day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Evans said the outlet will be normally be open daily from...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
