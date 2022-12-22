Read full article on original website
Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts
LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
Man fatally stabbed near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call,...
Elderly Orange County woman stops robbery attempt with pepper spray
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt....
Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex
A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
Man Shot by Deputies in Gardena Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff.
Driver fatally strikes community activist, flees scene in South Los Angeles
A community activist and foster mother is dead after a hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
Mother sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON – The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son’s actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez...
Probe continues after fatal shooting of man in Hawthorne
Authorities this weekend were investigating a shooting death of a man in Hawthorne. The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of York Avenue. It was there that detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide unit responded to assist with a shooting death investigation. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Authorities ID man killed by deputies in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
Woman Sues LA County Over Sons Death by Deputies
The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez Gallegos' Compton Superior Court...
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
