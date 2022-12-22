ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs relative to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during argument in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1700...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Bystander hit and killed by car in LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a bystander in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death

A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one injured in Watts

LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally stabbed near East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly Orange County woman stops robbery attempt with pepper spray

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt....
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex

A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Probe continues after fatal shooting of man in Hawthorne

Authorities this weekend were investigating a shooting death of a man in Hawthorne. The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of York Avenue. It was there that detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide unit responded to assist with a shooting death investigation. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by deputies in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally...
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Sues LA County Over Sons Death by Deputies

The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez Gallegos' Compton Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

