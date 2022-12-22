ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veribest, TX

Lady Falcons have sights set on big goals for season

By Ryan Compeau
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a trip to the state Class 1A semifinals during the 2019-20 season, and a regional semifinal appearance in the 2020-21 season, the Veribest Lady Falcons have their eyes set on another deep run this season.

Going into Christmas break, Veribest finds themselves sitting at 13-2 this season, and ranked 11th in Class 1A as the senior-heavy group has relied on their defense so far this year.

“We’ve always been really good at defense and working together especially to get tips and steals so overall our defense has been really well and it’s what has kept us in a lot of these bigger games and going ahead to win them as well,” said senior point guard Callie Briley.

The Lady Falcons have seven seniors on their squad this season, many of them playing since early elementary, which the chemistry that comes with that says will go a long way.

“It’s hard when you are on a new team and you don’t know the players but we are at the level where we have played with each other for so long and we know every little thing about each other and we know how to work together through the good and the bad,” said senior point guard Alliyah Harrison.

“Our goal this year is definitely to make it to state and hopefully take home the gold. It’s been our goal for a lot of us since we were little. A couple of us have been playing together since we were in first or third grade some more came in so we’ve had this goal since we were little and we hope to achieve it our last year in high school,” said senior post player Cora Blackwell.

The Lady Falcons are back in action on Dec. 29th and 30th in the Lubbock Caprock Tournament.

