ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. is 'anxious' to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff

Early in the 2022 season, Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. received rave reviews. Following six total tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks through the first two games, his teammates nicknamed him “Baby Aaron Donald,” a reference to the Los Angeles Rams’ nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five facts about NC State's Bowl Opponent: Maryland

1. Terps' head coach Mike Locksley has led Maryland to back-to-back winning seasons. After winning a total of five games in his first two seasons at Maryland, the Terrapins won seven games in 2021 and enter the bowl matchup 7-5. Locksley is 20-28 during his tenure at Maryland. Locksley's coaching...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State

Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team

Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Beamer proud of Gamecocks prep for the Irish

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – South Carolina has wrapped up its practice at Ponte Vedra High School and will return to back to the practice field tomorrow in preparation for its matchup with Notre Dame on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will look to win...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State commit still on the recruiting market for Nittany Lions?

Penn State officially announced the addition of 22 new members to its program on the first day of the early signing period, but there are still some players to keep a close eye on as the recruiting process moves to the next stage, which leads up to the traditional signing period at the beginning of February. Of the handful of players who backed off a prior commitment to Penn State, there are two who are still uncommitted to a program at the close of the early signing period. And Penn State could still be the leading candidate for at least...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Game Week: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Facts and Factors

The UCLA football team is preparing for its showdown with Pittsburgh in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (Cap.: 51,500 - Field Turf), El Paso, TX. TV: CBS. Weather: High: 56º F, Low: 43º F |...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy