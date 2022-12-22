Read full article on original website
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. is 'anxious' to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff
Early in the 2022 season, Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. received rave reviews. Following six total tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks through the first two games, his teammates nicknamed him “Baby Aaron Donald,” a reference to the Los Angeles Rams’ nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Five facts about NC State's Bowl Opponent: Maryland
1. Terps' head coach Mike Locksley has led Maryland to back-to-back winning seasons. After winning a total of five games in his first two seasons at Maryland, the Terrapins won seven games in 2021 and enter the bowl matchup 7-5. Locksley is 20-28 during his tenure at Maryland. Locksley's coaching...
Tennessee's 2023 early signing class superlatives
GoVols247 takes a closer look at the 25 players in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class and hands out a few awards.
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
Oklahoma football: Dillion Gabriel talks Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Florida State
Oklahoma didn't have the season the Sooners wanted this year, with Oklahoma going 6-6, including a 3-6 mark in Big 12 play. But with Oklahoma drawing a 9-3 Florida State team in the Cheez-It Bowl, the Sooners have a chance to land their biggest win of the season, but also set themselves up for a better 2023.
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team
Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
Beamer proud of Gamecocks prep for the Irish
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – South Carolina has wrapped up its practice at Ponte Vedra High School and will return to back to the practice field tomorrow in preparation for its matchup with Notre Dame on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will look to win...
Former Penn State commit still on the recruiting market for Nittany Lions?
Penn State officially announced the addition of 22 new members to its program on the first day of the early signing period, but there are still some players to keep a close eye on as the recruiting process moves to the next stage, which leads up to the traditional signing period at the beginning of February. Of the handful of players who backed off a prior commitment to Penn State, there are two who are still uncommitted to a program at the close of the early signing period. And Penn State could still be the leading candidate for at least...
Game Week: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Facts and Factors
The UCLA football team is preparing for its showdown with Pittsburgh in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (Cap.: 51,500 - Field Turf), El Paso, TX. TV: CBS. Weather: High: 56º F, Low: 43º F |...
