Ames, IA

Sean Payton has eyes on the NFL | Building an All-Star cast including Vic Fangio

Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he’s already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Payton has been working at Fox as an analyst but he...
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Should there be concerns about his ankle in week 16?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news of Patriots star running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Should you be worried about starting him?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Purdue brings in major QB from transfer portal

The Purdue Boilermakers will be making a significant addition to their quarterback room in 2023 thanks to the transfer portal. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card will transfer to Purdue, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Card, a former top-40 recruit, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Card appears to have been drawn to Purdue... The post Purdue brings in major QB from transfer portal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Seahawks rookie may not be available week 16

Dr. Jesse Morse takes a look at Kenneth Walker's ankle injury, his missed practices this week, and his potential availability for Week 16.
Dallas Goedert Injury Update: Will the Eagles tight end be ready to go against the Cowboys?

Dr. Morse discusses Dallas Goedert's injury and if he's ready to go for a week 16 matchup against the Cowboys.
Diontae Johnson Injury Update: Will turf toe cause him to miss week 16?

Dr. Morse explains what Diontae Johnson's turf toe injury means for his week 16 outlook.
Chris Olave Injury Update: Could the Saints rookie play through a hamstring injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Chris Olave. Will he play Week 16?.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremy Murphy, WR, Concordia University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My combination of speed size and strength all mix well together, and it allows me to be more versatile than others. I can be set up outside, inside, or even at the tight end spot. I’m a great route runner, and got good hands but I can also block at all positions. All this makes me harder to guard as well as I can match up with any defender at any position.

