TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday

tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: High Wind Warning from 10:00PM Monday, December 26 until 07:00PM Tuesday, December 27
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds will likely blow down some trees...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Flood Watch until 06:00AM Wednesday
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. Current forecasts show river flooding is possible on the Wilson River near Tillamook and Nehalem River near Foss Tuesday afternoon and night.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Coastal FLood Watch, High Surf Warning from 8:00PM this evening, December 26th until 12:00AM Tuesday, December 27th
* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers around 20 ft expected today into this evening, but 25 to 35 feet expected for later tonight through Tuesday night. Highest will be during the day on Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible later tonight through early Tuesday evening.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Christmas King Tides – Tillamook Bay Jetty Puts on Show – Video By Don Backman; Beach Safety Warnings from Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue Chief Todd Hesse
The Christmas holiday brought some wild weather to the region – with many areas just thawing from the icey grip of a a pre-Christmas ice coating from freezing rain. The holiday also brings astronomical high tides with a new moon. Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman visited the Barview Jetty Park and took these dramatic images of the Tillamook Bay Jetty and bar on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory from 11:00AM today until 03:00PM Dec. 24th
* WHAT…Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Emergency Management Alert: Winter Storm Warning from 02:00PM Thursday until 07:00AM Friday for North Oregon Coast; until 10:00PM Friday for Coast Range
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. Coast Range – until 10 PM Friday. * WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/23/22 – Thawing, Rains Coming Next Week …
Well, last night was one for the books with freezing rain impacting all of the Pacific Northwest. The icy conditions severely impacted travel throughout the area from yesterday evening thru early this morning. This morning the temperatures along the north coast warmed to above freezing around sunrise and slowly continued to climb into the upper 40s around Tillamook, a little lower to the north. This obviously improved travel in the county.
kptv.com
Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning
Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Lighting Up Tillamook County: Map of Christmas Lights; Vote for your Favorites! Videos – Garibaldi Christmas Light Parade & Christmas Boats on Tillamook Bay by Don Backman
Tillamook County has been lighting it up! Thanks to everyone who sent us your addresses and photos! The link to the map is below and since our roads have thawed out and things are warming up, if you want to get out for a drive and check out all the holiday lights, we’ve got the locations.
KVAL
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
kptv.com
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while. “I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said. “It’s starting to ice up now on...
Downtown Portland water main breaks, lifting street and spilling water during ice storm
A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.
‘Don’t risk it’: Residents rush to get errands done ahead of winter storm
As the region braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain, people near the Gorge are getting prepared.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A large fir tree fell onto a Vancouver home on Thursday, the Vancouver Fire Department says. The Vancouver F.D. was dispatched to the 10500 block of SE 14th Street after a neighbor of the homeowners called to report the fallen tree. According to officials, the...
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
