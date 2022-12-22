ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled dolphin returns to Pine Island waters after Ian

By Alex Howard
 5 days ago
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — A disabled dolphin on Pine Island is a big fan of feet. A video making rounds on social media shows a woman with her toes dipped in the water, and the dolphin nearby gets just a little too close for her comfort! But the cetacean featured in the video is actually a local celebrity.

The dolphin goes by a few different names, but by far, the most common is “Uno”. He’s called the waters off Bokeelia home for the past 10 years, and recent videos show he’s not afraid to get up close and personal with humans.

“He has been here for 10 to 12 years, and he comes up to the dock, we always say hi to him — he plays around with us,” said Gracie Anderson of Pine Island.

For over a decade, the dolphin, which is missing one of its pectoral fins, has called the coastal waters of Pine Island home. FWC originally helped it by cauterizing its fin.

“They let nature take its course, it fell off a couple months later, and he has been out here ever since,” Anderson said.

Earlier this month, it was featured in a video, showing it almost nibbling on a woman’s toes.

“She’s never gotten that close. I’m glad I pulled my foot back,” said Kate Ressa, the woman in that video.

For many, it was a relief to see that the dolphin had survived Hurricane Ian.

“Very happy to see her back. We were kinda worried because the first couple days after Hurricane Ian, there was nobody, no manatees, no osprey, nothing,” Ressa said.

FWC said you should never feed a wild dolphin because they could become dependent on humans to survive. Meanwhile, the people of Pine Island just enjoy this one’s company.

