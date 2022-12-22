Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After all the gifts have been opened for Christmas, what do you do with your natural Christmas tree?. Angel Lopez Portillo, Spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service, said the best way to dispose of a natural tree is to recycle it. “There are different ways...
newschannel6now.com
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
newschannel6now.com
Red Cross called to assist family after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night. The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.
newschannel6now.com
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
Comments / 0