Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ On The Clock to Pass National Budget — Jill Biden is “All In” — LGBTQ State Government

Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
Governors cite Medicaid costs in asking Biden to end COVID public health emergency
(The Center Square) - Twenty-five governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end the federal public health emergency in April, saying Medicaid costs are costing their states millions. States received more money for Medicaid during the PHE but cannot remove anyone from the program's rolls until...
