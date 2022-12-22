Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
KOKI FOX 23
State Historic Preservation Office awarded grant to continue survey of All-Black Towns
OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) to continue its historic survey of All-Black towns in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Historical Society announced. African Americans who settled in Oklahoma established more than 50 identifiable All-Black towns between the...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Santa spreading message of diversity and inclusion during Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a high demand for African American Santas says Santa Blair. Representation is important he says. “It’s almost like we’re unicorns,” Blair says. Blair’s been a Santa for almost 20 years and says it’s important for families that they have a Santa...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
KOKI FOX 23
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
Comments / 0