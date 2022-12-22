Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’

Read full article on original website
Related
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
MMA Fighting
Jeff Molina placed on suspension by Nevada Athletic Commission
Jeff Molina has been suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The reason for Molina’s suspension has not been disclosed. Molina is a longtime associate of coach James Krause, who is currently under investigation for suspicious betting activity concerning bouts involving the coach’s fighters. Krause and fighters tied to his Glory MMA team are currently banned from appearing at UFC events.
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion
Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement. “The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade. Nine and a...
MMA Fighting
Zhang Weili sympathizes with Rose Namajunas’ poor UFC 274 performance, wants third fight ‘down the road’
Zhang Weili can relate to rival Rose Namajunas. The UFC strawweight champion won the title a second time this past November at UFC 281, needing a little more than two rounds to put away Carla Esparza with a rear-naked choke. It was Esparza’s first defense after her second win over Namajunas, a fighter who holds two title fight wins over Zhang.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
MMA Fighting
UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities
Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
MMA Fighting
‘A big part of the reason we are here today’: Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s death at 45
Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death came as a huge shock to the MMA community. Tributes from current and former fighters poured in online as they reacted to the death of Ultimate Fighter 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer at 45. Many pointed to Bonnar’s status as a pillar in...
MMA Fighting
MMA Fighting’s 2022 Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Frankly, it still doesn’t make sense. Rewind back to January 2022 and Alex Pereira wasn’t even in the picture. A contender only in the most whimsical sense, not only was the Brazilian terror unranked, he’d won just two MMA fights since 2017. The most impressive scalp hanging from his MMA mantelpiece? Andreas Michailidis, a woodwork figure who 99.9 percent of fight fans couldn’t even pick out of a two-person lineup. His exploits in kickboxing and past triumphs over Israel Adesanya made Pereira a fun sideshow to add to the UFC’s middleweight mix, no doubt, but at 34 years old, with a decade of in-ring mileage already on his odometer and a legion of new skills ostensibly still for him to learn, what really was the best-case scenario?
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan on training with World’s Strongest Men, ‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Björnsson and Martins Licis
All’s well that ends well, so says Gordon Ryan. Earlier this month, Ryan took on Nicky Rodriguez at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 in a rematch of an ADCC bout from September that saw Ryan win by heel hook. This time, Ryan won a hard-fought victory based on escape time in overtime, notching his 44th win in a row in grappling competition. But what makes the victory even more impressive is that just 24 hours beforehand he was rolling around with two of the strongest men in the world.
MMA Fighting
Stephen Thompson: ‘Smart call’ for Kevin Holland’s corner to throw in the towel at UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson believes Kevin Holland and his team made the right decision by throwing in the towel. At UFC Orlando, Thompson delivered one of his best performances in years, battering Holland over four rounds until Holland’s corner decided to stop the bout before the fifth round. Corner stoppages are a rarity in MMA, but in this instance, “Wonderboy” believes it was absolutely the correct call.
Comments / 0