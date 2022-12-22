Rebuilding Fort Myers Beach could mean meeting FEMA flood standards

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach leaders want your future home to be ready for future flooding on the island, so they’re meeting FEMA’s Coastal Zone A standards.

“What do we do about the older houses like this one here? What do we do here? Do they have to retro it and come up to it?” asked Fort Myers Beach resident and AC repairman Tommy Williams.

Across the area, builders and town leaders are catching up to FEMA’s requirements for rebuilding along the coast, ultimately so people can keep their flood insurance.

“There are rules in place right now that if you went to get a permit, your permit would be following those rules,” said Anita Cereceda with the Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency.

The town is updating its Flood Maintenance Ordnance with language to include the new Coastal Zone A, where wave heights between 1 1⁄2 feet and 3 feet are hazardous.

“All of this stuff has been on our codes for a while it’s just you have a vast amount of people that never had to deal with it,” said Albert Dambrose, a local business owner of Studio AD Architect.

Fort Myers Beach isn’t going overboard with the ordinance, adding just enough to keep its five score with the Community Rating System.

Some updates include that complete or significant rebuilds and newer homes must be at least one foot above the flood elevation, and the bottom floor is ready for flooding.

The ordinance also says your property can only be appraised by a qualified independent appraiser or by the tax assessment value.

“Right now, I think what folks who live here are concerned with is preserving the character of our town. Even though it looks like it’s been erased,” said Cereceda.

In January, the LPA will look ahead into 2023, discussing approving certain processes faster, like getting building permits. Also hoping to create a community survey to help the town direct what it looks like as the island rebuilds.