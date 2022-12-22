Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KCCI.com
Joppa spends Christmas delivering goods to the homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Even in the frigid temperatures, they don't miss a Sunday. "We load up a truck and a couple of vehicles with food, dry goods, canned goods, toiletries, clothing and any special needs the homeless have that they have asked for from Joppa and we deliver it for them," Doug Kruse, with Joppa, said.
KCCI.com
Editorial: Be grateful for the men and women who work to ensure our holidays are safe and fun
DES MOINES, Iowa — This is a busy time of year for most of us. We’re shopping for the holidays. We’re shipping packages to loved ones far away. Some of us are planning our travel to holiday gatherings on the other side of the state or country.
KCCI.com
Meet Marissa Albright: Master thief on the basketball court
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Lincoln High School, the girls' basketball team has one of the state's leaders in a peculiar stat: steals. Senior Marissa Albright leads all of Iowa girls' basketball with 57 steals on the season so far. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof sat down with the master basketball...
KCCI.com
Quiet but cold afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — We'll see one last cold morning (-1°) tomorrow before our temperatures start to climb. We'll be in the middle 30s on Tuesday, low 40s on Wednesday and near 50° by Thursday. Snowfall chances on Friday will be hit or miss and mainly to the southeast with continued isolated chances end of the weekend.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
Ankeny family named winner of 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' contest
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. It's finally here: the winner of "Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs" is the Buxton family from Ankeny. "We've got a display of Christmas...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
KCCI.com
Ankeny police looking for missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing older man. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. He was last heard from on Dec. 10, police reported. Janssen is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and a...
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Creston Food Shelf manager says pantry doesn’t want funds from calendar featuring mayor
CRESTON, Iowa — The organizers of a'Father Figures' calendar in Creston, which featured a partially nude photo of the mayor of Creston, wanted to give some of the calendar profits to a local food pantry. The calendar caused controversy, but also generated dozens of sales. Now, in a statement...
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police. Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and...
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Winter storm updates for Friday, Dec. 23
Frigid temperatures continue Friday with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for northern and north-central Iowa. Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Frigid...
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
superhits1027.com
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Second home destroyed in Kronberg conflagration
The Christmas Eve sun rose on a scene of devastation Saturday after fire ripped through the Kronberg Mobile Home Park in Perry, destroying two trailers and leaving their owners homeless at the holidays. The fire started shortly before midnight in the home of Robert Lee Knisley at 500 Fourth St.,...
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
