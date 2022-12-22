Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO