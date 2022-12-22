Read full article on original website
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages. We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison...
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday
Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
Man trapped in grain saved from Oak Harbor silo Thursday morning
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A worker trapped up to his chest in grain in a silo at the Luckey Farmers facility in Oak Harbor, Ohio was saved Thursday morning by multiple responding fire departments, rescue crews and facility employees. The Portage Fire District and Mid-County EMS were dispatched to...
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
Postal services prepare for last-minute deliveries ahead of severe weather
TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe weather is on the horizon and it might have some worried if last-minute gift deliveries will make it on time, especially during the busy season for postal services like the U.S. Postal Service. USPS strategic communication specialist Naddia Dhalai said the postal service prepares for...
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Average gasoline prices in Toledo drop below $3 a gallon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are still falling and the average price per gallon is now under $3. The average price in the city dropped another 13.9 cents a gallon last week to $2.86, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That cost is 68.5 cents less than a month ago and 16.5 cents less than a year ago.
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said she felt...
Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday
TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon. Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency...
Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones named public safety director
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones is now the city's director of public safety. Mayor Tom Mackin made the recommendation to city council and the appointment was confirmed during Tuesday's meeting. Chief Jones was sworn in after the vote. He will continue to perform his duties as...
LC4 employees say seeing so many animals without a home is tough
TOLEDO, Ohio — After more than 10 years of service, Cassie Bloomfield, Community Outreach Coordinator at Lucas County Canine Care and Control says holidays are always the toughest time of year at the animal shelter. "It doesn't get easier around the holiday time for me. It’s just a little...
Seneca County Sheriff's Office receives nearly $59,000 to create body camera program
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office deputies will eventually have body-worn cameras, paid for by competitive state grant funds divided among 112 law enforcement agencies in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the awards of nearly $4.9 million on Tuesday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office, one of...
Wyandot County deputy killed in crash remembered fondly by community, colleagues
CAREY, Ohio — The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen officer Daniel Kin with a procession from the place his body was held to Our Lady of Consolation National Shrine in Carey. Kin's hearse was escorted by the entire department. “Daniel was a great guy, and the heart...
