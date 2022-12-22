ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory

Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday

Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
HAMILTON, OH
WTOL 11

Average gasoline prices in Toledo drop below $3 a gallon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are still falling and the average price per gallon is now under $3. The average price in the city dropped another 13.9 cents a gallon last week to $2.86, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. That cost is 68.5 cents less than a month ago and 16.5 cents less than a year ago.
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio

People awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said she felt...
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon. Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
TOLEDO, OH
Community Policy