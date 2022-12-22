Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Red Alert continues to localized whiteouts, frigid temperatures and strong winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our winter storm has lived up to the forecast, with frequent wind gusts 60-70 mph leaving tens of thousands of people without power, temperatures tumbling into the single digits, wind chills well below zero and and organizing band of lake effect snow. Issues will continue tonight, with wind gusts 50-60 mph, slowly dropping into early Saturday morning. Some power outages will likely continue into early Saturday. Winds will tend to be strongest between Buffalo and Rochester, including Monroe County. In addition to the wind, a band of lake effect snow will produce heavy snow from Buffalo to Genesee and Orleans county, and even into northwest Monroe County. Blizzard and whiteout conditions will be frequent there into the day Saturday. It’ll be nearly impossible to get an accurate measurement of snow, but if we could, these areas would see 6-12″ of snow, with heavier snow near Buffalo. Blizzard Warnings continue for Orleans and Genesee Counties, and a Winter Storm Warning for Monroe. Winter Weather Advisories are up for the rest of the area to account for the dangerous wind chills, gusty wind and blowing snow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for brutal cold, gusty winds and local lake flakes for your Christmas Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. With the strongest winds behind us and the snow off of Lake Erie missing metro Rochester well to the west we will go from Red to Yellow Alert for the remainder of today. Plan on very cold weather as you head out and about through the afternoon and...
WHEC TV-10
Power lines and trees down across Monroe County
GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over. Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”
WHEC TV-10
Family waits on RG&E as live electrical currents run through their yard
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – It’s Christmas Eve, and the winter storm left many people without power. Crews have been out all night working to fix it. One family in Irondequoit had a utility pole crash into their back yard. “How are you doing? I’m with RG&E, do not go...
WHEC TV-10
Two people dead in Erie County due to winter storm conditions
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says two people have died in separate incidents as a result of winter storm conditions. Officials say both happened in Cheektowaga and were medical events that responders could not get to. They did specify both people were not stuck in vehicles.
WHEC TV-10
Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Think it’s hard driving in the storm? Try working in it
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A lot of us had to work in the storm today including a woman whose job required her to walk 10 miles. Brean: “What is it like to be working out in these conditions today?”. Mary Salamone, USPS postal carrier: “Oh it’s treacherous. I’ve got...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
WHEC TV-10
Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday. Hanukkah ends at sundown on Monday. Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important. “We’re living in a world where...
WHEC TV-10
Fans greet Buffalo Bills upon team’s arrival at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Fans are welcoming the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Day at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after the team returns from a victory against the Chicago Bears. The Bills (12-3) defeated the Bears (3-12) 35-13 at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The win clinches Buffalo its third...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 25, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about giving on the biggest day of gift-giving. We’re also going to take a closer look at over-the-counter hearing aids, a game changer for many people. Learn what you should know before you buy.
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Marquie
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Marquie is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Marquie has an athletic build, and he loves to put it to use. He wants to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, munch on cat grass, climb up and down cat trees, and eat from food puzzles (ask your counselors what these are).
WHEC TV-10
Ukrainian family wishes for peace as they celebrate their first Christmas in America
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – She wrote a letter to Saint Nicholas she was asking for peace and light. Instead of a material gift, Tetyana Poverlyak’s 7-year-old daughter asked Santa to bring peace to her country. The holidays bring cheer, but for some families that might not be the case....
