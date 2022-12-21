Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Make your next party 'eco-friendly'
TAMPA, Fla. — Now that Christmas is over, many are gearing up for New Year's Eve and more parties. Not only for the holidays, but for college bowl games and NFL playoffs. If you're hosting a party over the next month, consider keeping it green. Daniel Gallagher, the recycling coordinator for Hillsborough County, shared some tips.
10NEWS
Travel woes? Check out some tips for tracking lost luggage
TAMPA, Fla. — You've probably seen some of the images that have come out of nationwide airports since Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights: a sea of checked luggage left behind – even at Tampa International Airport. The majority of Southwest flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were...
10NEWS
Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled. Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday. Southwest officials...
10NEWS
Southwest suffers most delays, cancellations; winter storm blamed
TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines leads the way nationwide for the number of flight delays and cancellations largely blamed on the winter storm that brought bitter cold and snow to much of the country, data from FlightAware shows. At Tampa International Airport, the airline canceled or delayed at least...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
10NEWS
It's official! Some parts of Florida saw rare white Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians can now say for certain they have experienced a rare white Christmas in the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service confirmed through a tweet on Sunday that parts of Brevard County received a bit of sleet, also known as ice pellets. Orlando's WESH-TV reported...
10NEWS
Taking down the real Christmas tree? Here's how you can properly dispose of it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people continue to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, it's not too far away when the ornaments and the star need to come off the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer to take down the tree a day after Christmas or after New Year's...
10NEWS
Pasco deputies searching for missing 33-year-old man last seen in Zephyrhills area
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Joshua Hunt?. Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 33-year-old man who was last seen Sunday in the Zephyrhills area. At around 2 p.m., Hunt was seen in the Braddock Drive area wearing a blue jacket, red hoodie, dark jeans...
10NEWS
Search continues for Lakeland man who went missing 5 years ago
The last time anyone saw Brian Klecha was on Dec. 27, 2017. Investigators say they are not giving up.
Comments / 0