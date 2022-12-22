Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
Kait 8
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
KFVS12
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two cities in Pemiscot County are under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo. In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory for customers in Hayti and Hayti Heights.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg man faces charges after Christmas tree, child’s gifts burned
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Dyersburg man faces charges after police say he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. James Walker, 25, Dyersburg, faces charges of aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court, and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
KFVS12
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, December 20, according to police. Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to the 800 block of West Vine Street where the juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.
thunderboltradio.com
Cruelty to Animal Charge Issued in Union City
A Union City woman was issued a cruelty to animals charge following a complaint to animal control officers. Police reports said 41 year old Brandi Leeann Foutch was charged, after officers were called to 2112 Nailing Drive. At the scene, officers observed a small, four-to-five month old puppy outside in...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam
A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
Kait 8
Santa spotted at St. Bernards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year, Santa Claus visits pediatric patients at St. Bernards Medical Center, delivering gifts throughout the hospital. A social media post showed us Santa starting his visit to the NICU and spreading joy with dozens of babies. Santa is scheduled to visit the pediatric floors and...
KFVS12
Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
Kait 8
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews ran into problems trying to clear the roads on Friday. The winter weather system that came in on Thursday, Dec. 22 came rapidly, as temperatures plunged within hours, along with the snow and gusty winds. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it helped...
Kait 8
Shopping hours this Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Did you forget to buy a gift, or maybe you burnt the holiday ham? Don’t worry there are plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve and even a few that are open on Christmas day. To see the full list of stores visit KNWA.com.
Kait 8
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A quick-moving system with limited moisture may give us just enough snow early Monday morning to put a coating of snowfall across Region 8. Even though this will not be much snow, there could be some minor travel issues in some areas.
radionwtn.com
Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
