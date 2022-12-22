ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz commits to Florida

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
Graham Mertz is headed to the SEC.

After three years as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Mertz announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida. Because he took a redshirt in 2019 and has the NCAA exception for the 2020 season, Mertz has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Florida, Mertz joins a program entering its second season under Billy Napier. The Gators finished 6-7 with a 30-3 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

Mertz arrived at Wisconsin with much fanfare. A top 50 recruit in the 2019 class, he was the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with the Badgers. He became the starter in his second year on campus and played well in spurts, but also struggled with turnovers as the Badgers had mediocre results with a run-heavy offense.

Overall in his Wisconsin career, Mertz threw for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions while completing 59.5% of his attempts.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was fired during the season and the school subsequently hired Luke Fickell from Cincinnati instead of promoting interim head coach Jim Leonhard to the full-time job. A week after the Fickell hire, Mertz entered the transfer portal.

At Florida, Mertz should be in position to compete for the starting quarterback job with Jack Miller and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada.

In the Las Vegas Bowl, Miller got his first start at quarterback and struggled, going 13-of-22 for 180 yards. Miller, an Ohio State transfer, took over as starter after Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the program. Rashada is a top 100 recruit who signed with the Gators on Wednesday. UF also has 2022 recruit Max Brown on scholarship at quarterback.

Mertz immediately becomes the most-experienced quarterback on the Florida roster.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

