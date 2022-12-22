Read full article on original website
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 4K in the dark on Dec. 23, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan on Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages. On Friday, Dec. 23, winds will blow at 24-40 mph and will gust to 50-60 mph at times. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
wrif.com
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
WINTER STORM LIVE BLOG | Sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow cause widespread closures Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is a live blog with information regarding an approaching winter storm that is forecasted to reach northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan early Friday and last through part of Saturday, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures, high-speed winds and snow accumulation. This blog includes important information...
'We will show up': DTE warns of power outages ahead of winter storm
On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend.
Winter Storm Watch in effect as blizzard-conditions threaten holiday travel across Michigan — and beyond
Millions of Michiganders are in the path of a brutal winter storm forecasted to bring frigid air, strong winds, blowing snow and ice across the Midwest — and meteorologists are raising the alarm bells.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
This large-scale blizzard will be a rare storm for Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As Michigan preps for the major winter storm packing blizzard conditions and high winds that’s expected to start rolling into our area later today, the National Weather Service is alerting residents that a storm like this is actually rare for our region. Sure, Michiganders are...
WWMT
Winter storm looming, major impacts likely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models continue to show a very powerful winter storm slamming West Michigan Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure is projected to move out of the southern Rockies Wednesday evening, making a beeline for our area, arriving over northern Indiana by Thursday evening. The low will rapidly intensify as it makes the journey, with the pressure center falling about 35 millibars in just 24 hours.
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
Holiday weekend Blizzard to ruin Christmas plans around Michigan
The dangerous storm system will cancel many plans into Christmas. Expect white-out conditions and life-threatening wind chill values that could last into Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know
A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
How to Prepare for Possible Power Outages This Christmas
With the heavy winds and snow totals coming to Northern Michigan this week, so does the chance of power outages. It won’t be easy to leave home, so emergency managers are advising people to prepare now and hunker down. Over the next few days the winds are going to...
Potential for power outages increases as major winter storm, deep freeze targets Michigan — here's how to prepare yourself and your home
A major winter storm with increasing chances of dangerous blizzard conditions is taking aim at Michigan, experts warn – and now is the time to prepare for potential widespread outages.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
