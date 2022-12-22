ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
WWMT

Winter storm looming, major impacts likely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models continue to show a very powerful winter storm slamming West Michigan Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure is projected to move out of the southern Rockies Wednesday evening, making a beeline for our area, arriving over northern Indiana by Thursday evening. The low will rapidly intensify as it makes the journey, with the pressure center falling about 35 millibars in just 24 hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know

A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE

