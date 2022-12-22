ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant nets triple-double to lead Illinois women’s basketball to blowout win over Florida Atlantic

By Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Genesis Bryant won’t forget her afternoon against Florida Atlantic anytime soon. The Illinois junior guard posted her first career triple-double scoring a game high 22 points, dishing 12 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Illini to a blowout 81-46 win at State Farm Center. Brynn Shoup-Hill and Jayla Oden both added 14 points for the Illini, who improved to 11-2 overall on the season.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

