Augusta County, VA

Related
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia. Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day

The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

78-year-old missing woman found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Mary Jean Stewart was seen walking in the 1500 block of 14th Street by a member of the community. Police responded and got her back to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
AMHERST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
WHSV

VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA

