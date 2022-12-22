Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 5 in Associated Press poll
The week before Christmas can be a minefield in college basketball, and this past week saw several power-conference team get upset at home in games they should have won easily. Arizona had two such potential trap games but had no problem, beating Montana State and Morgan State by a combined...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona men’s basketball’s nonconference slate
Arizona men’s basketball posted a perfect record in nonconference play, earning victories against four AP Top 25 teams and winning the Maui Invitational. Here’s what we learned from their play. The Wildcats have the nation’s best frontcourt duo. Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo present such an intimidating...
kjzz.org
Some students got 'acceptance' letters from ASU before they applied. Here's why
It’s the middle of college application season. This fall, Arizona State University sent roughly 7,100 “acceptance” letters to high school students in 12 districts throughout the state who hadn’t even applied yet. It’s an expansion of an outreach technique ASU had already been using for years...
bestattractions.org
Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona
There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix
Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
2 brothers meet their long-lost sister in Scottsdale after a lifetime apart
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Life has thrown some twists along the way for Jeffrey and David Baron -- the first of which came when the twin brothers were 11 years old. “I looked at all my classmates and they looked like their parents,” Jeffrey said. “I went home that day and said, ‘Mom, were we adopted?’”
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
Yahoo Sports
Christmas in Arizona: Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights in and out of Phoenix
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 3:30 p.m. Monday: Southwest Airlines leads delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 244 flights and delayed 45 others going in or out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. It's part of a nationwide string of air travel headaches for people trying to move around the country during the holiday week.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
AZFamily
Big weather changes on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
Comments / 0