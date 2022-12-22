ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 5 in Associated Press poll

The week before Christmas can be a minefield in college basketball, and this past week saw several power-conference team get upset at home in games they should have won easily. Arizona had two such potential trap games but had no problem, beating Montana State and Morgan State by a combined...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona men’s basketball’s nonconference slate

Arizona men’s basketball posted a perfect record in nonconference play, earning victories against four AP Top 25 teams and winning the Maui Invitational. Here’s what we learned from their play. The Wildcats have the nation’s best frontcourt duo. Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo present such an intimidating...
TEMPE, AZ
bestattractions.org

Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona

There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix

Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yahoo!

Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yahoo Sports

Christmas in Arizona: Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights in and out of Phoenix

Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 3:30 p.m. Monday: Southwest Airlines leads delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 244 flights and delayed 45 others going in or out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. It's part of a nationwide string of air travel headaches for people trying to move around the country during the holiday week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Big weather changes on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy