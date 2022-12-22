Read full article on original website
Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
Santa Claus coming to Carle Hospital on Christmas Eve
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus is departing the North Pole a little earlier this year to visit with children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital this year. With help from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District, Santa will be visiting Carle Foundation Hospital’s pediatrics unit Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. With […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill in Springfield believed to be the biggest since 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Christmas Eve at a Goodwill in the 800 Block of North 11 Street. The crews arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say due to the heavy fire conditions, the poor condition of...
Girl who inspired Central Illinois town’s Make-A-Wish Christmas parade dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died. 3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma. “She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali […]
City of Champaign employees raise over $90,000 for community
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is working with United Way and giving back to non-profits. This year, city employees raised more than $92,300 for dozens of nonprofits, all in two weeks. That’s a 14% increase from last year’s numbers and the third-highest amount on record. Jennifer Bannon, the Assistant City Attorney, said […]
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign
CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
'We've got to serve our community': Why Springfield Clinic launched its own health plan
A year after splitting with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Springfield (Ill.) Clinic launched its own health plan: Springfield Clinic Advantage. Chase Hammon, CFO of Springfield Clinic, told Becker's Springfield Clinic Advantage might be the biggest thing the clinic has done in its history. Springfield Clinic operates 90 clinics...
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
