WCIA

Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Santa Claus coming to Carle Hospital on Christmas Eve

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus is departing the North Pole a little earlier this year to visit with children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital this year. With help from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District, Santa will be visiting Carle Foundation Hospital’s pediatrics unit Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. With […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Girl who inspired Central Illinois town’s Make-A-Wish Christmas parade dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died. 3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma. “She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali […]
AUBURN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign employees raise over $90,000 for community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is working with United Way and giving back to non-profits. This year, city employees raised more than $92,300 for dozens of nonprofits, all in two weeks. That’s a 14% increase from last year’s numbers and the third-highest amount on record. Jennifer Bannon, the Assistant City Attorney, said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign

CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond

As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
wymg.com

“About damn time!”

Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Manier could run for state legislative seat

WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman

Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
ATWOOD, IL

