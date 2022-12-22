ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart

By Leah Williams, Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3qWJ_0jqlhpZL00

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart.

According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. Police initially said they responded to an incident involving a weapon at the Walmart.

MBI officials said the suspect in the shooting died. There are no other known injuries at this time.

Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

The Walmart was closed Wednesday evening. There’s no word on if the store will reopen on Thursday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

Samantha Riley
4d ago

Sorry but I this situation I can't feel sorry for the female, she had a gun pointed at an employee head so yes the officers did what they were supposed to do

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the altercation happened on Christmas Day, December 25, around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road. Melvin Brinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner. According […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
TERRY, MS
WLBT

JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday. Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer. While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road

A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Video shows moments inside Richland Walmart before police shoot armed suspect

RICHLAND, Miss. — Video was captured inside the Richland Walmart as a woman held a store employee at gunpoint. Moments later, police shot and killed the suspect. In the video, 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister can be seen holding a gun in one hand and an employee against her will with the other. Officers can be heard telling McGinister to put down the gun and let the employee go. McGinister repeated that she wanted to see "a news anchor" as she waved the gun.
RICHLAND, MS
CBS News

Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage inside Walmart store and demanding to speak to a news anchor

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. The person killed was Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena Arkansas, department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday.
RICHLAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road. “Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.”
WAPT

Sleeping woman burned in house fire

CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens charged with armed robbery in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers who are accused of robbing a Yazoo City gas station at gunpoint were arrested and charged with armed robbery. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on Sunday, December 18 around 9:20 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 3. According to the newspaper, a 16-year-old and […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy