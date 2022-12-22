Read full article on original website
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Susan E. Bailey, 82, Montrose
Susan E. Bailey, 82, of Montrose, IA, passed away at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on September 25, 1940 in Des Moines, IA to Maurice & Grace Boyle Curtis. She attended A.I.B. Business College in Des Moines and was an administrative assistant for most of her life. She married William E. Bailey on December 23, 1962 in Des Moines, IA. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2019. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Duane Rolland Russell, 79, Fort Madison
Duane Rolland Russell, 79 years, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1943 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of William Henry and Thelma Ruth (Knipe) Russell. On March 10, 1973, he married Marsha McPherson in Carthage, Illinois. She survives. Duane was a 1960...
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Patty Ruth (Griffin) Runge, 86, Warsaw
Patty Ruth (Griffin) Runge, 86, of Warsaw, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home in Warsaw surrounded by her family. Patty was born on November 5, 1936, in Warsaw, Illinois, the daughter of Wilbur and Anna (Schmitt) Griffin. On August 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Daniel Louis Runge. After nearly sixty years of marriage, he preceded her in death on April 28, 2013.
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires
FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
