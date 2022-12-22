Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night
AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
fox16.com
Used Christmas trees needed for fish habitat project in Arkansas lakes; Dropoff locations listed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of eggnog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the holiday season. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a new job for those leftover trees: fish habitat.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet flakes Monday morning
MONDAY: There is a very low 30% chance for snow Monday morning. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. We could see a few flakes during the Monday morning commute, but it shouldn’t accumulate enough to cause any impacts. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s so any snow that does fall will quickly melt away.
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
Kait 8
Arkansas road crews prepare for an “arctic blast”
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday’s weather. Our content-sharing partner KHOG spoke with ARDOT about how this weather will affect traffic and what they are doing differently for this winter storm. “If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at...
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm
Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Kait 8
Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) – Residents in Swifton are under a boil order after a series of events led to the city’s water tank to be emptied. According to the water department, last week’s brutal cold temperatures led to pipes and gauges to freeze. With frozen gauges on the tanks, officials could not accurately see how much water was in the tanks, and the tanks emptied over the weekend.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the river valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
