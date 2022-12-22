ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night

AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet flakes Monday morning

MONDAY: There is a very low 30% chance for snow Monday morning. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. We could see a few flakes during the Monday morning commute, but it shouldn’t accumulate enough to cause any impacts. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s so any snow that does fall will quickly melt away.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas road crews prepare for an “arctic blast”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday’s weather. Our content-sharing partner KHOG spoke with ARDOT about how this weather will affect traffic and what they are doing differently for this winter storm. “If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at...
ARKANSAS STATE
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm

Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kait 8

Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) – Residents in Swifton are under a boil order after a series of events led to the city’s water tank to be emptied. According to the water department, last week’s brutal cold temperatures led to pipes and gauges to freeze. With frozen gauges on the tanks, officials could not accurately see how much water was in the tanks, and the tanks emptied over the weekend.
SWIFTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA

